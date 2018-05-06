During their telephonic conversation, US President Donald Trump and UK Prime Minister Theresa May conferred on the situation regarding North Korea and Iran, as well as their vision for conducting trade on equal terms.

Russian News Agency TASS reported the aforesaid citing the White House press service

According to the respective press release, the two leaders discussed fair and mutually beneficial trade, especially regarding China.

Also, Trump “underscored his commitment to ensure that Iran never acquires a nuclear weapon.”