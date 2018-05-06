US President Donald Trump believes that progress has been made in the activities toward normalizing the situation regarding North Korea, reported Russian News Agency TASS.
In a Cleveland, Ohio, meeting with supporters and participating in a roundtable designed to highlight the benefits of the new Republican Party tax law, Trump also stated that his forthcoming planned talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will be something special.
As per the President, the US will be more sensible in its relations with other countries.