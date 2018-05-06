Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has announced that the country’s authorities are ready for any decision by US President Donald Trump, and with respect to the Iranian nuclear program, reported RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.
“Next week will not bring any change in our lives,” Rouhani stated. “Whatever decision Trump makes, we have plans, we will show resistance.”
The US president had stated that he will announce, by no later than May 12, whether or not the US will continue being part of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action regarding the Iranian nuclear program.