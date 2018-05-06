A magnitude-5.5 earthquake was recorded Sunday in Kazakhstan, at 1:06pm capital city Astana time.

The Experimental-Methodical Seismological Expedition State Institution of the country has informed about the aforementioned.

According to seismologists, the epicenter of this tremor was 321km northeast from former capital city Almaty.

The press release of this seismological service states that the hypocenter of this quake was 5km beneath the surface.

There is no information yet as to whether this seismic activity was felt.