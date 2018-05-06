The urban municipal community hall of Aparan, Armenia, is carrying out numerous cultural programs ahead of the 100th anniversary of the triumphant, heroic Battle of Bash Aparan.
Within the framework of these programs, the 1st International Sculpture Symposium, entitled “The Deeds of Our Ancestors,” is held in Aparan, from May 1 to 20.
Eleven sculptors from Italy, Japan, Belgium, Belarus, India, Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), and Armenia are attending this symposium.
Also, many events are planned during this event, and which are aimed at developing cultural life in Aparan.