Local authorities have informed that the number of homes destroyed by lava shooting out of openings in the ground created by Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano has climbed to five, reported The Associated Press (AP).
And some of the more than 1,700 people who evacuated are prepared for the possibility they may not return for quite some time.
Eight vents, each several hundred yards (meters) long, have opened on the edges of the volcano since Thursday; they are all located in rural areas.
Lava is shooting out of two of these openings, whereas the others are only releasing steam and gas.
Local residents are warned about the danger of a high level of sulfur dioxide in the air.
Kilauea is considered one of the most active volcanoes in the world.