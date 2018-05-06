President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stated that Turkey has never abandoned the idea of joining the European Union (EU), reported Anadolu news agency of the country.
“Turkey has never given up on full membership in the EU,” he said, “although we do not see the same determination or eagerness as our interlocutors [in EU].”
Also, Erdoğan argued that Turkey was gradually becoming the most powerful country in the region, and that it will be a global power, a leading force in the future.
Furthermore, the Turkish president said the June 24 snap parliamentary and presidential elections will be a milestone for Turkey.
The president added that Turkey will succeed at achieving its 2023, 2053, and 2071 targets under the new presidential system.