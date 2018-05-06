YEREVAN. – If elected Prime Minister of Armenia, PM candidate Nikol Pashinyan plans to meet with a delegation that represents the entire cultural arena of the country.
Pashinyan, who heads the opposition “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction at the National Assembly (NA), wrote about the above-said on his Facebook account.
In the opposition politician’s words, his talk Saturday at the NA with several cultural figures has brought forth some questions.
“Basically, the following question is raised: On what principle were the figures participating in the meeting invited?” Pashinyan wrote. “The initiators [of this talk] informed that they want to meet with me with a group; and I, naturally, didn’t turn it down. (…). Such meetings could and can take place with the most diverse groups and people.
“Nonetheless, in case of being elected PM, I am obligated to organize a meeting with a representative delegation that represents the entire cultural arena of Armenia, and to discuss the current and strategic problems of the domain of culture and their solutions.”