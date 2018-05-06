Zareh Sinanyan, Armenian mayor of the densely Armenian-populated City of Glendale in the US state of California, told the Voice of America Armenian Service that he will be visiting Armenia in the coming days.
“I will definitely head to Armenia,” he said. “I just want to be present at that historic moment, with our compatriots; I have no official mission.”
Sinanyan admitted that he did not expect such a turn of events in Armenia.
“We didn’t realize that not only the patience [of Armenia’s people] had run out, [but also] people were already ready to fight for their rights,” he added. “And a spark was needed, an organizer was needed, a leader was needed to [make the people] rise to [their] feet. And the like was found in the image of [Armenia National Assembly opposition “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head and PM candidate] Nikol Pashinyan.”
To note, world-renowned American Armenian musician Serj Tankian on Monday will arrive in Armenia.