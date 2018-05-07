French President Emmanuel Macron told Der Spiegel that if US President Donald Trump decides to withdraw from the nuclear deal with Iran, this can lead to war.

“This means that we are opening Pandora’s box,” Macron said. “A war could break out.”

At the same time, however, he French president expressed a conviction that Trump does not seek a new conflict.

“I don’t think that Donald Trump wants to start a war,” he noted.

The US president had stated that he will announce, by no later than this Saturday, whether or not the US will continue being part of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action regarding the Iranian nuclear program.