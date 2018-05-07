YEREVAN. – As Aghvan Vardanyan was eliminated from the ARF Dashnaktsutyun parliamentary faction, and from the party, Armenuhi Kyureghyan will take his place as a secretary of the faction.

There was much talk about the situation around Aghvan Vardanyan, head of ARF faction Armen Rustamyan said during a traditional briefing in the National Assembly on May 7.

Asked about the rumors that there were contradictions between Aghvan Vardanyan and Hrant Margaryan which also served as an excuse to eliminate Vardanyan from the party, Rustamyan replied: “Now a lot of different rumors are spread.”



