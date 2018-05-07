I, myself, don’t seek to enter the government, but our relations are relations of political forces, and we are ready to support; we are not going to leave Nikol Pashinyan on his own.

Armen Rustamyan, head of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Dashnaktsutyun Party faction at the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, stated the aforesaid at Monday’s parliamentary briefings.

In his words, even though the ARF does not expect to become a part of the next government in the country, they want for the expected Pashinyan-led government to succeed, and they will assist him on this matter.

Also, Rustamyan considers the forming of a government of national consent to be logical.

“We have spoken about the principles which, in our view, are right to lay at the foundation of a new government,” said Rustamyan. “We are ready to assist; but it’s not important with what status that will be.” He added that they stand ready to assume responsibility.

The ARF faction head assured that they, as last time, will vote for Nikol Pashinyan for the post of Prime Minister of Armenia, on Tuesday, too.

Armen Rustamyan noted that if the NA faction of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia on Tuesday votes on the contrary to what it had announced—and votes against Pashinyan, this will be risky for this political force. In his view, a snap parliamentary election does not stem from the RPA interests because they now have majority in this NA, and therefore they will vote for Pashinyan so that the current parliament is not dissolved.

The parliament failed to elect NA opposition “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head Nikol Pashinyan as the new PM during its special session on May 1. Under the constitutional law, if the PM is not elected, the NA shall hold a new election for the PM seven days after the first voting; that is, on Tuesday, May 8. And this time, candidates who are nominated by at least one-third of the total number of MPs can run in this election, and Pashinyan again has been nominated as PM candidate. The Yelk, Tsarukyan, and ARF factions have announced that they will vote for Pashinyan, while the RPA faction stated that this time they will support his election as the next PM.

But if a PM is not elected this time, too, the current NA shall be dissolved by law.

Subsequently, a snap parliamentary election shall be conducted in Armenia.