YEREVAN. – The powers of the Prime Minister of Armenia must be curtailed.

Armen Rustamyan, head of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Dashnaktsutyun Party faction at the National Assembly (NA), noted the aforementioned at Monday’s parliamentary briefings.

In his words, the parliamentary system of governance in Armenia should not be eliminated but developed, and steps should be taken toward more decentralization.

“It stems from this that the powers of the PM should be curtailed,” Rustamyan added, in particular.

Also, the ARF NA faction head said a new electoral code should be adopted in Armenia, and which should not have a regional-rating election system.

As for Armenia’s foreign policy, Armen Rustamyan stated that the country’s agreements and partnerships with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) must be maintained.

“The policy, about which the ARF has long been saying, should be conducted on the [Armenian] Genocide issue,” he added. “[And the Nagorno]-Karabakh [(Artsakh)] issue should be resolved with the logic which the people of Artsakh have expressed during the referendum.”