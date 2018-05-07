YEREVAN. – We are ready, and the people are ready for any scenario of events; so I don’t see any problem.

Armenia National Assembly (NA) opposition “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head, PM candidate Nikol Pashinyan, said the abovementioned at Monday’s parliamentary briefings. He noted this reflecting on Tuesday’s NA voting on the PM.

Pashinyan, who came out of the office of Vahram Baghdasaryan, head of the NA faction of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), noted that if elected PM, he will submit a government program.

Also, Pashinyan expressed confidence that the RPA will approve the government’s program, too.

“We have already resolved the strategic issues,” he added, in particular. “[But] the long-term vision remains.

“I can assure [you] that there will not be oligarchs in the government.”

In addition, the PM candidate said, in his address at the NA on Tuesday, he will reflect on setting a level playing field for everyone.

“The rules of the game should be clear to everyone,” Pashinyan stated. “I want to stress that we are not preparing for vendettas. The chapter of political and economic persecutions has been closed in the Republic of Armenia. We have a task of creating a climate of solidarity.”

And when asked whether investigations will be conducted on the well-known incidents that have occurred in Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan responded as follows, in particular. “All those problems will be resolved; [but] it will not be one at the expense of another. I believe we all became convinced during this time that those problems are solvable.”