YEREVAN. – National Assembly (NA) opposition “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head, PM candidate Nikol Pashinyan, has sated that if he is elected Prime Minister, there will no longer be monopolies in Armenia.

“I have already stated that there will not be monopolies,” Pashinyan on Monday told reporters in parliament. “And I believe that we all are recording that all those statements are a reality.”

When asked whether, after Tuesday—when the NA will vote on the next PM, people can import whatever they want, he responded as follows, in particular. “Once I’m elected PM, yes, and definitely yes! [But] we must follow so that the event will continue under those statements.”

Also, Nikol Pashinyan stressed that the sessions of the cabinet which he will head will be open.