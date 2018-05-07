YEREVAN. – Nikol Pashinyan will be elected a Prime Minister during the special session of the National Assembly on Tuesday, head of Yelk faction Edmon Marukyan said.

He is convinced that this will give a start to great changes in Armenia.

“The leadership of the state administration, in fact, is transferred to the acting opposition. I think that it is necessary to capitalize what happened in the country, to justify hopes of the people, and all forces adhere to this idea,” he explained.

At the same time, as noted by Marukyan, this was not the fight against an individual, namely, against former Prime Minister of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan, but against the system as a whole.

“We saw that the velvet revolution took place. It was unprecedented, and it is incomparable with any revolution that occurred in the territory of the post-Soviet space,” he said.

He noted that there is unity in Yelk faction, and there are no discussions about its future.