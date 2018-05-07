Vladimir Putin was inaugurated on Monday as President of Russia, said the chair of the Constitutional Court Valery Zorkin.
Putin took the oath of office for the fourth time in an ornate Kremlin hall, TASS reported.
After the elections in March 2018, Putin commented on his possible return to the presidency in 2030, calling it “ridiculous.”
“Let's count. What, do you think I will sit until I’m 100 years old? No,” Vladimir Putin told reporters.
Putin served as the president from 2000 to 2008. Dmitry Medvedev succeeded him as president in March 2008. In 2012, he again got the opportunity to put forward his candidacy.