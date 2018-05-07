YEREVAN. – If the Republican Party of Armenia chooses not to approve the government’s program, the same will start again, the PM’s election process will take place again, and if a PM is not nominated, the National Assembly (NA) will be dissolved.

Armen Rustamyan, head of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Dashnaktsutyun Party faction at the NA, noted the abovementioned at Monday’s parliamentary briefings.

“If we start this process again, what will change in political terms?” he asked. “And what is its expediency for all those to whom it seems that the resolving of some matters can be achieved by playing with time? I don’t see such a prospect.”

Also, Rustamyan noted that today there is the people’s clear demand that needs to be met, and the people of Armenia will not accept any other solution except for NA opposition “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head and PM candidate Nikol Pashinyan’s election as Prime Minister by the parliament.

“That’s why the matters should not be moved to an unnecessary intrigue level, and what there is de facto should be confirmed de jure,” he stressed. “All alternatives from the political point of view are exhausted.”