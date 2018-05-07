The EU will not change its position on the Iranian nuclear deal, EU spokeswoman Maja Kocijancic told reporters in Brussels.

Her remark came in response to comment on a possible US withdrawal from Iranian nuclear deal.

The EU, in its turn, will continue to be committed to the full implementation of the agreement, noted Maja Kocijancic adding that the IAEA has published 10 reports that Iran has fully complied with its commitments.

In 2015 Iran reached agreement with six world powers—China, France, Germany, Russia, the UK, US on a deal to constrain Iranian nuclear program. In January 2016, the deal had reportedly been launched, while Washington lifted the restriction.

The US President Donald Trump has repeatedly said the Iranian deal did not prevent Iran from creating nuclear weapons, but only postponed the day when Tehran will receive it at its disposal.

Donald Trump has waived a raft of sanctions against Iran as required under a 2015 nuclear agreement, staying within the deal for the time being. Us President Donald Trump has to decide by May 12 whether to extend sanctions on Iran or not.