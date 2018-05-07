YEREVAN. – Head of the EU delegation to Armenia Piotr Switalski explained his presence at the hearings in Andreas Ghukasyan's case.

The EU representatives in Armenia intend to assist Armenia and its development, as well as the establishment of an independent and fair judiciary, Switalski told reporters.

Piotr Switalski attended the court session in connection with Andreas Ghukasyan’s case.

According to him, his presence at the hearings was a joint decision of the ambassadors of the EU member countries, because this case is of interest to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).

As a friend of Armenia, it is our duty to monitor and form an opinion in this regard, he said.

As reported earlier, Andreas Ghukasyan, who was charged of inciting mass riots on July 29, 2016 in the Sari Tagh district of Yerevan, was released on his own recognizance on Monday.