YEREVAN.- Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) will support Nikol Pashinyan's second bid to become prime minister of the country, Deputy Speaker of the Armenian National Assembly (NA), Spokesperson for the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), Eduard Sharmazanov, told the aforementioned to journalists after the RPA Supreme Body session.

" We will support the candidate who is nominated by one third of the deputies; in this case it is Nikol PAshinyan," Sharmazanov said.

According to him, they have called for a number of MPs to vote for Pashinyan.

"There is no split here, this is our collective decision," Sharmazanov noted.