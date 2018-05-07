YEREVAN. – Latest developments in Armenia were quite expected, since the public's attitude towards the authorities was extremely negative, Russian political analyst Alexander Skakov told Armenian News- NEWS.am.

“The authorities and society are separated from each other in Armenia. The attitude towards former Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan was extremely negative,” he said.

According to him, Armenian people were more against Serzh Sargsyan rather than supported the opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan.

The civil disobedience had well-founded reasons, as the authorities managed to get dragged in corruption, formed a clan management system which resulted in a mass emigration, Skakov noted adding that Moscow expected such developments in Armenia.

According to him, many believed that Serzh Sargsyan should not have been nominated for the post of prime minister, but he acted differently.