US President Donald Trump stood up for CIA candidate Gina Haspel over the concerns of her role in the harsh interrogation of al- Qaida suspects after the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.
According to him, Gina Haspel “had come under fire because she was too tough on terrorists”.
My highly respected nominee for CIA Director, Gina Haspel, has come under fire because she was too tough on Terrorists. Think of that, in these very dangerous times, we have the most qualified person, a woman, who Democrats want OUT because she is too tough on terror. Win Gina!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 7, 2018
Earlier, Hasper offered to withdraw her nomination amid concern over her role in harsh interrogation techniques.