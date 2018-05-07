Acting Prime Minister of Russia Dmitry Medvedev proposed Anton Siluanov’s candidacy as first deputy prime minister of the Finance Ministry.
Candidates for the posts of deputy prime ministers:
Olga Golodets - culture and sport
Deputy Defense Minister Yuriy Borisov - defense industry complex
Vitaly Mutko - Construction and Regional Policy
Tatiana Golikova - Social Policy and Health Care
Alexey Gordeev - Agriculture
Deputy Head of the Government Office Maxim Akimov - Transport, Communications and the Digital Economy
Assistant to the President Konstantin Chuychenko - head of the government staff.