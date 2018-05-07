Germany and France expect from the Russian President Vladimir Putin to play constructive role in international conflicts, DW reported.
Russia should help resolve crises in Syria and Ukraine, as well as other problems, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said during meeting with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.
According to the German FM, Berlin and Paris are interested in a dialogue with Moscow and expect from Russia "a constructive contribution to the solution to existing problems".
Le Drian also noted the importance of dialogue with Moscow.