An Egyptian rights lawyer says police have arrested a young comedian who was working for a popular satirical television program, AP reported.
Azza Soliman told The Associated Press on Monday that plainclothes policemen raided Shady Abu Zaid’s house in a Cairo neighborhood early on Sunday and arrested him. She says Abu Zaid’s whereabouts are unknown.
Abu Zaid was working as correspondent for a recently canceled satirical program, hosted by a puppet named Abla Fahita. Now he produces a show, The Rich Content, which is shared on social media networks.