YEREVAN. – World famous singer Serj Tankian arrived in Armenia and was welcomed at Zvartnots airport by PM candidate Nikol Pashinyan and his supporters.

"Nice revolution," Serj Tankian commented on events in Armenia.

Asked why the people rebelled, Tankian noted: "It was high time. When the time comes and the people rebel, nothing can hold them back".

According to him, the Armenians of the Diaspora have lost sleep for two weeks, closely following the events, taking place in their homeland.

Speaking about the leader of the movement, Tankian noted: "A very encouraging candidate. We pin great hopes on Nikol. He is a people's candidate. "