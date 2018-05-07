U.S. and Philippine forces on Monday began their largest annual military exercises since President Rodrigo Duterte came to power and vowed to scale down America’s military presence in the country as he sought closer ties with China and Russia, AP reported.
The Balikatan exercises opened with a ceremony at the main Philippine military camp in Manila and are to feature about 8,000 American and Filipino personnel and small contingents from Japan and Australia. American and Philippine officials praised the long treaty alliance between the U.S. and its former Southeast Asian colony and then linked arms in a show of solidarity.
The exercises are “just one of many embodiments of our robust relationship,” U.S. Ambassador Sung Kim said. The drills “will continue to reinforce the deep and lasting commitment between our two countries for a peaceful and secure region.”