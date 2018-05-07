US President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Monday to condemn former Secretary of State John Kerry for engaging in "shadow diplomacy" to try to preserve the Iran nuclear deal by holding meetings and speaking with major players, who, like Kerry, do not want Trump to withdraw the US from the agreement, CNN reported.
"The United States does not need John Kerry’s possibly illegal Shadow Diplomacy on the very badly negotiated Iran Deal. He was the one that created this MESS in the first place!" Trump tweeted.