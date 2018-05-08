Palestinian authorities have called on the diplomatic corps, international NGOs, and religious authorities to boycott the official opening of US Embassy in Jerusalem, reported RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.
Saeb Erekat, Secretary-General of the Palestine Liberation Organization, cautioned—in a statement—that by attending this ceremony on May 14, the participants would legitimize the US administration decision to relocate its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, and disregard the rights of the Palestinian people.
Also, Erekat noted that the embassy’s transfer to a city, which Palestine wants to see as the capital of its future state, will hamper the pacific settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.