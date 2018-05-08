YEREVAN. – During Monday’s meetings of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), party chairman, ex-President and ex-PM Serzh Sargsyan, stated that a political decision was made to elect National Assembly opposition “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head and PM candidate Nikol Pashinyan as Prime Minister, according to Hraparak (Square) newspaper.

“There were signs of rebelling from some places [in the room], and which he [Sargsyan] rebuked, and he urged to assume the role of a literate political opposition, try to regain the former self-confidence, and prepare for new realities.

“Accordingly, it was decided that they will ensure the 9-10 votes which Pashinyan needs [from the RPA in parliament to be elected PM]. But when they [the RPA] spoke about who shall vote for [Pashinyan], virtually no one wished to assume that ‘dirty’ deed. But it was decided that the [national] minorities will give 2 votes, the generals—several votes, [and] the oligarchy will provide the rest.

“[Also,] Serzh Sargsyan stressed that after a change of power, ‘running away of the rats’ is not avoided in any country in the world, and [therefore] he thanked the team for the loyalty,” wrote Hraparak.