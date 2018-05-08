US supply of arms to Turkey depends on the Pentagon report with respect to relations between the two countries, and in consideration of Ankara’s intentions to purchase S-400 antiaircraft missile systems from Russia.
This is evidenced by the document that was posted Monday on the website of a professional committee of the United States House of Representatives, reported RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.
But in response, Ismail Demir, Undersecretary for Defense Industries of Turkey, stated that the aforesaid are unrelated topics. He added that the S-400 agreement with Russia is implemented as it should be and there is no problem with it.