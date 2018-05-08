YEREVAN. – Armenia’s first Deputy Defense Minister Artak Zakaryan has resigned.

Zakaryan announced his decision on Facebook explaining it by change in political situation and the fact that the Defense Ministry has to be formed by the team of a new PM.

Zakaryan said numerous reforms aimed at modernization of the Armed Forces and strengthening of the defense capability were held over a year at the initiative of the Defense Minister.

“I hope that new leadership of the Defense Ministry will continue the reforms bringing them to a logical conclusion. I would be happy if they can do more than we managed to do in a short period of time.”