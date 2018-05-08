YEREVAN. – The first important step is the start of the electoral system reforms, and we will definitely take respective measures.

Nikol Pashinyan, who just recently was elected Prime Minister of Armenia, on Tuesday told the above-said to reporters in parliament.

In his words, the first thing he will do as PM will be to be briefed by the armed forces and the national security agencies on the security environment of Armenia.

“We have proposals in all domains,” Pashinyan added. “But those proposals will become clear [solely] after listening to the reports and mastering the information.”

The new Premier, however, did not specify as to which powers of the PM he will curtail.

“There should not be a super prime ministerial system,” in Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan stated, “ and we will work in that direction.”