Vice president of Rosneft oil company Mikhail Leontyev’s unfriendly statements on Armenia should not be taken into account, spokesperson for Russian President Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

“First of all, these statements do not and cannot have anything in common with Moscow's official position towards Armenia, and they also do not have and cannot have anything in common with those warm friendship that Russians have towards Armenian people. Therefore, this unsuccessful and awkward statements should not be taken into account,” RIA Novosti reported quoting Peskov.