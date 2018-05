YEREVAN. – Armenia’s newly elected Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will pay an official visit to Artsakh on May 9.

Asked by reporters whether he will visit Nagorno-Karabakh, Pashinyan responded: “Yes, tomorrow”.

Head of Yelk faction Nikol Pashinyan was elected with 59 MPs voting “for” and 42 “against” during the special session of the National Assembly on Tuesday.