The Kremlin expects Armenia's participation in the Eurasian Economic Union summit to be held in May, spokesperson for Russian President Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
Asked whether the Kremlin expects Armenia to participate in the summit, Peskov noted: “Armenia is a very important participant, an important partner. Moreover, the bilateral meetings also can be held on the margins of such events. Depending on who will represent Armenia, we expect that bilateral contacts will take place,” RIA Novosti reported quoting Peskov.