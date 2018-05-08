YEREVAN. – New Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia will participate in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) summit to be convened on May 14, in Sochi, Russia.
Pashinyan on Tuesday informed about the aforesaid speaking to reporters in parliament.
Acting Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov had noted that the Kremlin expected Armenia to also attend this event, and it hoped that the Russian and the Armenian heads of states would have a bilateral talk within the framework of this summit.
The EAEU comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.