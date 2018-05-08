Chinese President Xi Jinping meets North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Xinhua reported.
“Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and Chinese president, met Kim Jong Un, chairman of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) and chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, on May 7-8,” the source said.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un first visited Beijing in late March.