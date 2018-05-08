Head of Yelk faction Nikol Pashinyan has been elected a Prime Minister of Armenia.

Pashinyan was elected with 59 MPs voting “for” and 42 “against” during the special session of the National Assembly on Tuesday. Thirteen members of RPA voted for Pashinyan.

World famous musician Serj Tankian arrived in Armenia on Monday evening and was welcomed at Zvartnots airport by PM candidate Nikol Pashinyan and his supporters. Accompanied by Pashinyan, Tankian left for Republic Square where a big rally took place.

Speaking during the rally Tankian said all eyes in the world are on Armenia now.

On Tuesday, Tankian came to the parliament to support Nikol Pashinyan and be on hand at the NA special session voting on the new PM of the country.

There will be substantial changes in the makeup of the government, newly elected Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan said.

When asked whether there will be members from the parliament majority Republican Party of Armenia in the new government, PM Pashinyan responded that there will be discussions on this matter, too.

He added that the defense minister also will be replaced.

Earlier acting PM Karen Karapetyan congratulated Pashinyan and stepped down.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Nikol Pashinyan on becoming Armenian Prime Minister.

“I hope that your performance as the head of government will contribute to efforts to further strengthen friendly, allied relations between our countries, partnership within the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Eurasian Economic Union and the Collective Security Treaty Organization,” said the statement issued by Kremlin.

Armenian military-position-holders have apprehended six foreigners who were attempting to trespass the Armenia-Azerbaijan border in the passing night.

Artsrun Hovhannisyan, spokesperson for the Minister of Defense of Armenia, informed about the aforesaid on his Facebook page.