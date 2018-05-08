YEREVAN. – New Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia has arrived at the PM’s official residence in capital city Yerevan, and together with his wife Anna Hakobyan.

As reported earlier, President Armen Sarkissian just recently signed an executive order, whereby appointing Pashinyan Prime Minister of Armenia.

As a result of voting at the National Assembly (NA) special session on Tuesday, NA “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head and PM candidate Nikol Pashinyan was elected Prime Minister, and by a vote of 59 for and 42 against.