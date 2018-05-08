Ardshinbank received $10 million from German Commerzbank, while the Asian Development Bank (ADB) guaranteed this funding through its Trade Finance Program (TFP).
Proceeds of this facility will support foreign trade transactions for top corporate customers of Ardshinbank, boosting trade in Armenia’s key economic sectors, including energy, mining, and services.
This facility is the result of another successful cooperation between Ardshinbank and its longstanding partners Commerzbank and ADB. As a leading bank in Armenian banking sector, Ardshinbank is committed to deliver innovative trade finance solutions to Armenian companies targeting external markets.