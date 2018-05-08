Mikhail Bocharnikov has been appointed as the new ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of Russia to Azerbaijan.
He replaces Vladimir Dorokhin on this post, Trend noted.
According to the source, activity of the Baku diocese office was discussed during the meeting of His Holiness Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia with the newly appointed Ambassador Bocharnikov.
During the conversation, topical issues of church-state interaction in Azerbaijan were discussed.
Bocharnikov completed his diplomatic mission in Kazakhstan in 2018.