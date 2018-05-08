Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan congratulated Nikol Pashinyan on becoming Armenian Prime Minister, Artsakh President press service reported.

“Dear Mr. Pashinyan,

On behalf of the people, authorities of the Artsakh Republic and personally myself I extend my congratulations to you on being elected for the high and responsible position of the Republic of Armenia's Prime Minister.

I hope that the government formed by You will continue to do everything possible to develop the independent Armenian statehood, strengthen the republic's defense capacity, raise people's living standards, expand and deepen cooperation between the two Armenian republics and the Armenia-Artsakh-Diaspora trinity.

I once again congratulate You and wish peace, health and great achievements for the benefit of our Motherland and the Armenian people,” the statement reads.