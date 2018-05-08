North Korea will abandon nuclear weapons if the relevant parties abolish their hostile policy towards Pyongyang, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said on Tuesday.
“As long as relevant parties abolish their hostile policies and remove security threats against the DPRK, there is no need for the DPRK to be a nuclear state and denuclearisation can be realised,” the Guardian reported quoting Kim Jong-un.
North Korea also hopes to build mutual trust with the US through dialogue, North Korean leader added.