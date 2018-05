US President Donald Trump urged former Secretary of State John Kerry “to stay away from negotiations” in order not to harm the country.

“John Kerry can’t get over the fact that he had his chance and blew it! Stay away from negotiations John, you are hurting your country!” Donald Trump tweeted.

As reported earlier, in 2018, former Secretary of State John Kerry met several times with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to discuss a nuclear deal.