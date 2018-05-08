Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee in the State Duma Leonid Slutsky expects to preserve and develop Armenian-Russian allied relations after the election of Nikol Pashinyan as prime minister, Tass reported.
“The election of Nikol Pashinyan as prime minister is undoubtedly Armenia’s internal affair. We, in our turn, expect to preserve and strengthen our bilateral relations and continue the course for a strategic partnership, for developing cooperation within the Eurasian Union and the CSTO,” Slutsky said adding “the position of the newly-appointed prime minister, which assured that allied relations with Moscow remain a priority, leads us to hope so.”
“Russia and Armenia have historically been together, and we will build our future together”, Slutsky concluded.