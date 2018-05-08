YEREVAN.- Armenia's new Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received on Tuesday acting Minister of Finance Vardan Aramyan, Chairman of State Revenue Committee Vardan Harutyunyan and First Deputy Minister of Finance Atom Janjughazyan, the press service of the Government of Armenia reported.

The implementation of the state budget revenues and spending, as well as the indexes of the first 4 months were presented to the PM.

Nikol Pashinyan assessed the proper implementation of state budget revenues and spending as one of the urgent issues of this stage and asked the people in charge to continue efforts in that direction until the formation of the new Cabinet.