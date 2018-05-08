The time of rhetoric is over for the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), now it is time of actions, deputy head of RPA, MP Armen Ashotyan said at a press conference with foreign journalists.

"We will impatiently wait for the new blueprint of the government, and we will try to understand how we can reflect our positon on this coming paper because it is one of thing to deliver the speeches, it is another to be responsible for the actions," Ashotyan noted.

According to him, RPA decided to assist the election of Nikol Pashinyan for PM, in order to prevent political crisis to be transformed into the crisis of state institutions.

"The only thing we want to have any government in Armenia , because it is better to have any government, rather than no government at all," Ashotyan added.