YEREVAN.- Talks that the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) leaves the country's political field are not only premature, but also untrue, deputy head of RPA, MP Armen Ashotyan said at a press conference with foreign journalists.

According to him, leaving of RPA doesn't proceed from political realities of modern Armenia.

"I think the RPA showed its consolidating role as an opposition. Secondly, we managed to keep solidity of party structures, thirdly, we will find a place in the new political realities. This place is in the opposition. "

He noted that the government, including the one that enjoys the support of hundreds of thousands of citizens, still needs opposition.

"Our role is the opposition, it's clear. We will be an institutional opposition. The most important thing for us is the security of our country. Considering the numerous geopolitical challenges that our country faces, I hope this issue will become a consolidating one for all political forces, "Ashotyan said.

According to him, the RPA does not consider it appropriate and correct to cooperate with the new authorities at the level of the joint government.

"The new government that will be formed must itself bear responsibility, identify the realities that it considers important, implement priorities through a new program, "he said, noting that there had been no proposals on cooperation from the new authorities.